Govt official visits cloudburst-hit village in J-K's Kishtwar, undertakes assessment

Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) A senior government official on Tuesday visited the cloudburst-hit village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and undertook a comprehensive assessment of the ground situation, an official spokesman said.

Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti, visited the affected Chisoti village on the directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has deputed 10 IAS and IPS, according to the roster, to supervise relief and rescue operations during the next week.

During the visit, Bharti undertook a comprehensive assessment of the ground situation, engaged with local residents, and held detailed interactions with rescue personnel and civil administration teams, the spokesman said.

He said Bharti also evaluated the immediate requirements of the affected families to ensure the timely delivery of relief measures.

The principal secretary underscored the need for a swift, coordinated and sustained response from all concerned departments and agencies to maximise rescue outcomes and accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts.