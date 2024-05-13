Govt official's body found on railway tracks in Odisha

Keonjhar (Odisha), May 13 (PTI) The body of a government official was found on railway tracks in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as 49-year-old Bidubhushan Jena, was serving as the additional block development officer of Harichandanpur block in Keonjhar district, a police officer said.

Jena had boarded a train from Harichandanpur at 1.25 am on Monday to visit Keonjhar for some official work, he said.

However, his mutilated body was later found on the railway tracks near an over bridge, about 1 km from Harichandanpur.

It is yet to be ascertained whether he fell from the train or was pushed by someone, he said.

Based on a written complaint by Jajpur Road railway station master Pravin Kumar, the local GRP registered a case and started an investigation. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD