Govt officials injured as protest against land acquisition in Telangana turns violent

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Tension prevailed at a village in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Monday after some villagers protesting the acquisition of their lands for a proposed 'pharma village' allegedly attacked the vehicles of the district authorities.

The protesters attacked and injured Additional Collector and Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) chairman and a DSP rank police official was also injured when he went to their rescue.

The incident occurred in Lagacharla village during a public hearing on land acquisition by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

District Collector Prateek Jain was also manhandled, and stones were hurled at his vehicle and those of other officials.

According to preliminary police reports, the attack was planned, with some outsiders reportedly inciting and joining the crowd during the protest. Around 120 people were involved in the unrest.

Initially, the public hearing was set to take place on the village outskirts, but a local resident invited the Collector to visit the village, promising farmers would share their opinions there. However, upon arrival, protesters raised slogans and surrounded the officials.

As the Collector tried to engage with the farmers, a group of agitators became aggressive, police reported, with some protesters eventually attacking the revenue officials, including the Additional Collector and KADA chairman.

Amid the escalating situation, the Collector had to take shelter in his car, while other officials were chased, and stones were thrown at their vehicles.

Three FIRs have been registered, and 22 suspects have been identified based on video evidence, police said. Additional security forces have since been deployed, and the situation is now under control.

The Collector later remarked that the incident involved some outside conspirators alongside local farmers. Meanwhile, district employees staged a protest in Vikarabad condemning the attack on officials.

The injured officials were admitted to hospital.