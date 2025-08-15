Govt on way to eradicate child marriage from Assam by 2026: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 15 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the government is on the way to eradicate child marriage from the state by 2026.

Hoisting the Tri-Colour here, Sarma also said that the overall law and order situation of the state has increased in the recent years to gradual decline of all forms of crimes.

"Because of our operations against child marriage, we registered more than 6,500 cases and chargesheets have been filed in 95 per cent of the cases. We are on the way to declare Assam free from child marriage by 2026," he added.

The CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that from 2021 onwards, more than 11,000 militants have been rehabilitated so far and integrated into the mainstream.

"Ending four decades of terror-filled atmosphere, almost all major extremist groups have left insurgency and returned to the mainstream. As per the peace agreements with ULFA, Adivasi and Dimasa militant groups, the Union Government recently sanctioned infrastructure support worth Rs 4,000 crore," he added.

Currently, the internal law and order situation has improved significantly. Against 1.21 lakh FIRs in 2020, registration of cases decreased to 50,000 in 2024, Sarma said.

"The crime rate has gone down from 349 to 139 per 1,00,000 population. The number of pending cases is down from 1.55 lakh to below 14,000. The rate of chargesheet increased from 47.8 per cent to 66.7 per cent, while the conviction rate rose from 5.5 per cent to 22.9 per cent," he added.

The crimes against women have also dropped to 5,555 in 2024 from 26,352 in 2020, Sarma said in his speech.

The chief minister also slammed the Congress for rhino poaching in its tenure and said the same forest department has been able to stop killing of the one-horned animal to nil after the BJP government came to power.

"Time has changed. During Congress' tenure, it was the same forest department officials, police and guards that we have today. There were unabated rhino killings. However, today no rhino is killed. That means when the nation takes a pledge, then changes take place," he added Talking about jobs, Sarma alleged that during Congress' tenure, the government recruitment process fell into the pit of corruption and nepotism.

"The government jobs were auctioned. Dreams of youths were murdered. But in the last four years, 1,21,240 youths were recruited by ending the old corrupt practices. Currently, there are about 4 lakh government staff," he added.

Talking about the economy, Sarma stated that Assam's GSDP increased 113 per cent to 7.25 lakh crore in 2025-26 from 2020-21.