Govt opposes plea of Centre for Policy Research in Delhi HC to use portion of funds in FD

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday opposed a plea moved by suspended public think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) in the Delhi High Court, seeking permission to utilise a portion of its funds in fixed deposits towards the payment of salaries of its employees.

Advertisment

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for the CPR, argued before Justice Subramonium Prasad that according to the rules framed under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), when the certificate of registration is suspended, up to 25 per cent of the "unutilised amount" -- which was the fixed deposit amount in the instant plea -- lying with the organisation may be spent for certain aims and objects.

Emphasising that there are 200 employees who have to be paid their salaries and the "unutilised amount" does not only pertain to funds in a bank account, the senior lawyer said, "People have got families and children. Why take revenge on them? They (Centre) have extended the suspension." As the Centre's counsel said the amount in fixed deposits does not qualify as "unutilised amount", the court asked what would be the prejudice to the authorities if the petitioner's request is allowed.

The lawyer said the CPR "was not the only one" and changing the definition of "unutilised amount" would have "huge ramifications".

Advertisment

The court listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

The CPR moved the court earlier this year, challenging the suspension of its FCRA licence over alleged violation of laws.

The Centre suspended the organisation's FCRA licence on February 27. In March, the CPR gave an application to the authorities seeking the release of 25 per cent of its funds for paying the salaries of its employees.

Advertisment

In response to the petition, the Centre has alleged that the CPR was receiving and using foreign contribution for "purposes other than for which it was registered" as well as for "undesirable purposes".

It has also said that the activities of the petitioner's foreign funding had to be stopped with immediate effect in order to safeguard the country's economic interests and prevent misutilisation of funding.

The FCRA licence of the CPR was last renewed in 2016 and was due for renewal in 2021.

Advertisment

In a statement, the CPR had earlier said the Ministry of Home Affairs had intimated it that its registration under the FCRA was suspended for a period of 180 days.

In September 2022, the income-tax department conducted a survey at the organisation's premises and as part of the follow-up process, the CPR received several notices from the department, it had said.

With the suspension of its FCRA licence, the organisation is not able to receive any funds from abroad. PTI ADS RC