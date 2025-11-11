Govt orders probe into allegations of station masters' exploitation in Nagpur Division

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Ministry of Labour has directed the deputy chief labour commissioner of the Central Zone to examine allegations of exploitation of station masters in the Nagpur Rail Division following the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The NHRC, taking cognisance of a complaint by retired station master Virendra Kumar Paliwal, had last month asked the chief labour commissioner and the Railway Board to investigate allegations of systematic exploitation and unfair labour practices against station masters — particularly in the Nagpur Division of the Central Railway Zone.

“You are requested to examine the matter and take appropriate action and submit a report by 21.11.2025 to enable this Office to submit a report to the NHRC,” the chief labour commissioner’s office said in a communication to the deputy chief labour commissioner (Central).

The communication also enclosed a copy of the NHRC’s notice dated October 27, 2025, along with Paliwal’s complaint to the human rights body.

In his complaint, Paliwal alleged that station masters are forced to work unpaid overtime for critical safety duties, subjected to excessive work hours without adequate rest, and compelled to perform consecutive night duties.

“The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the victims,” the NHRC said in its October 27 notice.

The Commission added that these practices “violate constitutional rights and labour laws”, leading to deteriorating health among employees and increased safety risks in railway operations.

Paliwal said that station masters across most railway divisions in the country have been subjected to excessive duty hours in violation of the Hours of Employment and Period of Rest Rules (HOER).

“The systematic exploitation is not only in the Nagpur Division but in many other railway zones and divisions as well. I have cited specific instances from Nagpur Division as a case study and urged the NHRC to examine the working hours of station masters across the country,” Paliwal told PTI.

He said in his complaint that the Indian Railways' rulebook mandates that a station master must remain on duty until a train has completely arrived at the next station, irrespective of the official duty shift. As a result, they often work far beyond their scheduled hours.

“Take for instance, I am the station master of Station A and a train departs from my station to Station B. After the train leaves, and if my duty officially ends as per the roster, I have to remain on duty as per railway norms until the train safely reaches Station B,” Paliwal explained.

He added, “The same principle applies to the station master at Station B. Often, due to chain pulling or other reasons, trains halt between two stations for hours, causing extended shifts for station masters.” For the purpose of compensation and duty hours, the Railways often does not recognize this extended period as "official duty", Paliwal alleged.

"This practice, ostensibly to save a modest amount in overtime payments, is a clear violation of the principles of natural justice and established labour laws," he said.