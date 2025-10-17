Govt orders probe into September 24 violence in Leh by retired Supreme Court judge

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday ordered a probe into the September 24 violence in Leh by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan to find out the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, police action and the resultant death of four persons.

According to an official statement, on September 24, a serious law and order situation had arisen in Leh town, resulting in police action leading to the death of four individuals.

"In order to ensure an impartial inquiry, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, today, notified a judicial inquiry to be conducted by Hon'ble Dr Justice B S Chauhan, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, into the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate death of the four individuals," the statement said.

The government has always been open for dialogues at any time and it would continue to welcome the discussion with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) through the High-Powered Committee on Ladakh or any such platform.

"We are confident that continuous dialogue would yield the desired results in near future. The government stands committed to the aspiration of the people of Ladakh," the statement said.

Clashes between security forces and protesters demanding Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule status left four people dead and 90 injured on September 24. Two days later, the police arrested climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly inciting the violence and shifted him to Jodhpur jail.