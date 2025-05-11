Govt orders property damage assessment in shelling-hit Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, May 11 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday called for a detailed assessment of the property damaged in Poonch, the border district worst hit by the Pakistani shelling between May 7 and 10, an official said.

Twenty persons, including some security personnel, lost their lives and over 50 others were injured in cross-border shelling in the district with a large number of houses, religious places and commercial buildings damaged along with dozens of private vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Vikas Kundal, on Sunday visited several areas of the town affected by the recent cross-border shelling and directed the authorities concerned to conduct a detailed assessment of property damage and submit comprehensive reports promptly.

During the visit, Kundal inspected Qazi Mohra, Dungus, Sarain, district police lines, district court complex, Jamia Zia Ul Uloom, Geeta Bhawan, Kamsar, radio station, Gurudwara Singh Sabha and Kama Khan -- all of which suffered damage due to the shelling, an official spokesman said.

He said the deputy commissioner interacted with local residents and took stock of the ground situation, assuring the affected residents and institutions of all necessary support.

Officials were also instructed to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation in coordination with local agencies, the spokesman said, adding that Kundal is expected to visit the remaining areas affected by the shelling shortly to assess the situation firsthand.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader and MP Mian Altaf along with independent MLA Choudhary Mohd Akram visited the Poonch town to assess the damage to public and private properties.

Altaf met the office bearers of the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and assured the community of all possible help in the reconstruction of the historic place of worship.

He also visited the district hospital to enquire about the health of those injured in the Pakistani shelling.

Talking to reporters, the MP demanded adequate compensation to the families hit by shelling, including those who lost their members and houses. PTI COR/TAS TAS MNK MNK