Govt panel to meet Jarange with draft over Maratha quota demand: Minister

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has finalised a draft regarding demands raised by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Tuesday said and expressed hope it would yield positive results.

Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, said he along with panel members Shivendrasinh Bhosale and Jaykumar Gore will meet Jarange on Tuesday and discuss the draft.

The draft has been prepared and approved by the committee after checking that it is within the legal framework, the minister told reporters, adding that they will discuss it with Jarange.

The activist has been staging a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from August 29, seeking a 10 per cent quota for the Maratha community in government jobs and education under the OBC grouping.