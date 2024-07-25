Govt party in nearly 7 lakh court cases

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The central government is a party in nearly seven lakh court cases with the ministries of defence and finance topping the list, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday.

Meghwal told the Rajya Sabha that a total of 6,98,904 cases are pending in courts in which Union ministries and departments are a party.

He said the data regarding litigation involving the Union of India is dynamic and keeps changing.

As per the data shared by the government, 17,779 such litigations in which the Centre is a party are pending in the Supreme Court and 2,53,073 in various high courts.

Similarly, 2,75,181 such matters are pending with various tribunals.

The minister said the finance ministry is involved in 1,89,289 cases while the defence ministry in 95,467 cases. The railway ministry is a party in 1,14,557 cases. PTI NAB NAB MNK MNK