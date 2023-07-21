Govt party in over 6.36 lakh cases pending in courts, says Law Minister Meghwal

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The central government is a party in over 6.36 lakh cases pending across courts, with the Finance Ministry alone involved in over 1.79 lakh litigations, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Advertisment

Responding to a question on pending court cases that involve the government as a party, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written response that the total number of such cases stood at 6,36,605.

The Finance Ministry is a party in over 1.79 lakh cases. The Defence Ministry is involved in over 87,000 cases, while the Education Ministry is a party in over 17,000 cases, which are pending, he said.

Responding to a sub question on expenditure on litigation, the minister said while Rs 54.35 crore was spent in financial year 2022-23, Rs 48.37 crore was spent in 2021-22. PTI NAB AQS