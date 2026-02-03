Govt pays lip service to OBCs, denies them benefits: RJD MP in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) RJD leader Sanjay Yadav on Tuesday accused the Modi government of merely mentioning Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in speeches and posters while systematically depriving them of their rightful benefits and representation.

Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav highlighted what he called a "huge difference between the government's policy and action" on OBC welfare.

"Although OBCs are mentioned in speeches, the rights and benefits for them have been reduced. There is a difference in policy and action of the government. In case of OBCs, there is a huge difference in what is said and implemented," he said.

The RJD MP pointed out that while OBCs feature prominently in government publicity material, they remain conspicuously absent in policy decisions, appointments and decision-making positions.

"In posters and publicity, there is mention of OBC but they remain absent in policy, appointments and decisions," he said.

Citing demographic data, Yadav noted that OBCs comprise 60 per cent of the population but questioned whether justice has truly been done to them.

"Half of the OBCs are deprived of their rights. Every second person is OBC -- are there OBCs in the House, government offices and universities at decision-making level?" he asked.

Even 36 years after the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations, how many OBCs held positions such as heads of departments or vice-chancellors in universities, Yadav questioned.

He claimed that over 9 lakh jobs meant for OBCs remained unfilled as backlog posts.

"Even after 36 years of the Mandal Commission, 60 per cent of reserved seats are vacant. They have put a new filter -- NFS, Not Found Suitable. Every second person is OBC, they are not getting capable and suitable OBCs? Who are they to declare OBCs as NFS?" he asked.

The MP questioned the social background of those making such determinations, suggesting an inherent bias.

"We need to see the social background of such people who, since birth, have pride in being part of the upper caste. They think OBCs are below them," he said, adding that if OBCs are deemed "not found suitable", the government should explain what efforts it is making to bring them to an equal footing.

Yadav also raised concerns about alleged discrimination against OBCs in BJP-ruled states.

"If we talk about OBCs, we are termed as jativadi (casteist), those who take away the rights are rashtravadi (nationalist)," he asked.