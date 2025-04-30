Govt picked 'ladla' officer, overlooked seniority: Sapkal on Mumbai top cop's appointment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday alleged that the state government picked its "ladla" (dear) officer as the Mumbai police commissioner by ignoring the criterion of seniority and merit.

Sapkal was reacting to the appointment of Deven Bharti, a 1994 batch IPS officer, who will take charge as the Mumbai top cop following the retirement of incumbent Vivek Phansalkar.

"While appointing a police commissioner, his seniority and contribution to the police force need to be considered. However, the government picked a police officer in the 6th-7th position (in the order of seniority).

"We had heard of ladla 'thekedar' (contractor), 'ladla' minister, but now we are seeing a 'ladla' officer", he told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A 1994-batch IPS (Indian Police Service) officer, Bharti is currently the special commissioner of the Mumbai police.

Before that, he had served the 50,000-strong police force in the metropolis in various capacities, including as joint commissioner of police (law and order), additional commissioner of police (crime), and deputy commissioner of police (crime).

In his long career, he has also headed the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), besides serving as the inspector general of police (law and order ) in the state police headquarters.

Before being assigned to the Mumbai police, Bharti had also served on central deputation. PTI AW NSK