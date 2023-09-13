Govt plan to engage nine agencies for recruitment will be detrimental to youth: Sena (UBT) leader

Mumbai, Sept 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on Wednesday said Maharashtra’s plan to rope in nine agencies to conduct hiring for the state government and affiliated bodies for a fixed term will be detrimental to the youth.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, the Lok Sabha from South Mumbai referred to a Government Resolution and said the agencies will recruit skilled and semi-skilled personnel for government, semi-government and local bodies.

They will also take a commission of 15 per cent from those employed, he claimed.

If all deductions are factored in, then the employees will only get 60 per cent of their salary, Sawant claimed, adding that the employees won’t get a raise for the next five years.

Advertisment

“This (move) will be detrimental to the youth seeking employment as there is no assurance of a permanent job. It also raises questions about reservations,” Sawant alleged.

Those employed by the agencies will also not have any power to bargain with the contractor agency to seek pay hikes.

The Sena (UBT) leader also criticised the labour codes of the Centre that were not implemented in Maharashtra till Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister. PTI PR NR