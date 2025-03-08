Govt planning to build 'yatri niwas' at Sharda Temple in Teetwal, says J-K CM

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday said his government is planning to build a "yatri niwas" at Sharda Temple that was opened in Teetwal near the Line of Control (LoC) two years ago.

Replying to a starred question of National Conference MLA Javid Ahmad Mirchal in the assembly, he said a detailed project for the construction of the 'Yatri Niwas' and a cafeteria at the temple at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore is in progress. The Save Sharda Committee set up the Maa Sharda Devi temple in Teetwal, the last village near the LoC, in 2023 which would act as a base camp for pilgrims. Kashmiri Pandits have been seeking the revival of the Sharda Peeth Corridor to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Accepting the immense potential of border tourism, the chief minister sought the help of legislators concerned to help the government register the households willing to convert their homes into homestays.

Abdullah, who is also the minister in charge of tourism, said the tourism department has so far registered six homestays in Karnah and five in Teetwal. More needs to be done to provide income opportunities to the local population, he said.

"It is a fact that the Karnah Constituency in Kupwara District has immense tourism potential. The region is known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and strategic location near the LoC," he said. The chief minister said Teetwal, Karanoo in Nawagabra, and Budnambal villages have tourism potential.

"These areas, offer breathtaking landscapes and lush meadows and have cultural significance making these attractive destinations for tourism. These areas have the potential for nature tourism, adventure tourism and cross-border heritage tourism," he said, adding the tourism department has taken several initiatives to bring these villages on the tourist map.

"We have witnessed tourist footfall in Gurez, Karnah, Keran and other border areas. Our government has set up a special provision in the budget to impart training to the youth to enhance their skill and chances of employability," the chief minister said. He said the tourism department has organised several festivals in the border areas to promote tourism, featuring cultural and musical events, an all-terrain vehicle rally from Kupwara to Teetwal, nature photography sessions, trekking, camping and horse riding.

A mega yoga festival was also organised by the tourism department in collaboration with other departments in Karnah in June to promote tourism in the area, Abdullah added.