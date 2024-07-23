Govt planning to form authority for better management of Uttarakhand's Chardham Yatra: Dhami

Dehradun, Jul 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the state government is planning to form an authority or another institution to make the state's Chardham Yatra better and more organised.

"Keeping in mind the requirements of the Chardham Yatra over the next 30 years, it is being planned to constitute an authority or any other institution to manage the pilgrimage and make it better and more organised," Dhami told a delegation of the Uttarakhand Tirtha Purohit Mahapanchayat officials, an official release here said. However, before its formation, the opinion of all stakeholders, including tirtha purohits, temple committees and the Tirtha Purohit Maha Sabha will also be taken, the chief minister told the officials who had come here to meet him.

The Mahapanchayat officials had come to thank the chief minister for the decision taken by the state Cabinet recently to make strict legal provisions to prevent misuse of the names of Chardham and other major temples located in the state or the names of the trusts or committees concerned.

Amid protests against the proposed construction of a replica of the Kedarnath temple in Delhi, the Uttarakhand Cabinet on July 18 decided to make strict legal provisions to prevent the use of names of the four Dhams (in the state) -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- or names similar to the trusts or committees running their affairs. The chief minister said efforts are being made to further improve the offline and online registration system for the Chardham pilgrims. PTI ALM ALM MNK MNK