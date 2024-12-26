Govt planning to send human into deep sea in early 2026: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) The Centre is planning to send a human into the deep sea with the mission likely to coincide with the human space mission in early 2026, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science, Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 'Commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami' at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), he recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned the Deep Sea Mission in the past Independence Day address.

"We are also planning to send a human into the deep sea. I was telling Ravichandran (Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences) that it would be a strange coincidence—one human in space and another in the deep sea. This will happen almost simultaneously," Singh said.

The human space mission, initially planned for 2025, may not take place next year, but is now expected in early 2026, he added.

"... one Indian up there, and one Indian in the deep sea. That will be once again, a record of sorts," Singh said, also emphasising the increasing importance of oceanic exploration in the country's journey toward becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Advocating for the sustainable exploration and conservation of India’s 7,500-kilometre coastline and its abundant marine resources, the minister said the government is working to create an ecosystem to support these efforts.

He told PTI Videos that the services and information provided by INCOIS are not only relevant to coastal communities along India's shoreline but also to people worldwide.

Lauding the state-of-the-art facility, he said the institute is providing services that contribute not only to the development of a 'Viksit Bharat' but also to India's significant contribution to the world.

Recalling the devastation caused by the 2004 Tsunami, Singh spoke about the crucial lessons learned and the transformative policies that followed.

He added that the tragedy catalysed the establishment of institutions like INCOIS, which now stands as a testament to India’s commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

An official release in 2023 said that as part of the Samudrayaan Mission undertaken by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, the country aims to send three individuals 6,000 meters below sea level for exploration. PTI SJR GDK SSK SJR SSK KH