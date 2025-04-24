Govt plans sterilisation centres for monkeys, langurs in Konkan to curb crop losses: Minister

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra government was considering a proposal to set up centres to sterilise monkeys and langurs in the coastal Konkan region of the state in order to control their population and curb the crop losses caused by them, a minister has said.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Wednesday held a meeting in Dapoli taluka of Ratnagiri district to address the issues faced by local farmers due to wild animals.

"The increasing disturbances caused by monkeys and langurs in Konkan, especially in agricultural areas, has prompted us to explore long-term preventive solutions. We are currently reviewing a proposal to set up sterilisation centres in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts to control their population," a statement quoted Naik as saying.

The current approach of merely providing compensation to farmers for the crop losses caused by these animals was not not a permanent solution, he said.

"We must implement sustainable measures to prevent such damages in the future. Wild boars, monkeys, and langurs are not only damaging crops in Dapoli but have also started entering villages and even homes," Naik said.

This kind of intrusion poses a serious threat to the livelihood of local farmers, he added.

The minister also assured that there would be no shortage of funds to implement long-term measures.

"The government is committed to protecting agriculture and will allocate necessary funds for initiatives that prevent wildlife-induced crop damage," he said.

Farmers should be granted permission to use guns within legal limits to protect their crops from wild boars. In the past, firearm licences were issued to some farmers in Konkan for this purpose, but the licences of many of them were later suspended, he said.

According to Naik, instructions have now been issued to the Ratnagiri district collector to review and restore these licences, wherever possible, under applicable regulations, Naik added.

He also acknowledged demands made during the meeting for quicker compensation for crop loss and to include damage caused by porcupines under the compensation scheme.

"These concerns are being addressed seriously," he said. PTI ND NP