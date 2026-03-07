Govt plans to develop international-level port at Satpati in Palghar: Ganesh Naik

Palghar, Mar 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Saturday said the state government plans to develop an international-level port at Satpati in Palghar district, which would benefit fishermen and boost local economy.

He was speaking after launching the first phase of the ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mahasul Samadhan Camp’, aimed at resolving citizens’ grievances.

Naik said Palghar has the potential to emerge as the “third Mumbai district” owing to growing infrastructure, industrial development and connectivity.

The state government has plans to develop an international-level port at Satpati, said Naik, who is also the guardian minister of Palghar. The port will benefit fishermen and improve the economy of the region, he added. PTI COR NR