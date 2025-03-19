New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the government is planning to invest Rs 3 lakh crore in Assam to construct national highways at par with those in the US.

Replying to queries during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also asserted that his ministry has no dearth of funds for road projects.

He also informed the House about the progress of various national highway (NH) projects in Assam and said the ring road of Guwahati will be completed by December 2027 at a cost of Rs 5,800 crore.

"I am confident that after making all this road, we will make the national highway of Assam equivalent to USA...," he said.

The government is planning to invest Rs 3 lakh crore in Assam, Gadkari said, adding that roads, bridges and tunnels are being constructed to improve transport networks in the state.

Besides Ring Road, the minister said, the government is making a tunnel in Dibrugarh under the Brahmaputra river, costing Rs 12,000 crore, which is already in the process of sanctioning.

"So, it is totally going to change the total scenario of the highway network in Assam, and there will be more investment, more jobs, more creation of wealth and progress and development for Assam. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have given the highest priority for the development of infrastructure, in particular, in the northeast area, and we are taking it very seriously," Gadkari said.

On the elevated highway over Kaziranga National Park, he said, "We don't have any fund problem. We manage national highway in such a way that we have got the highest reputation in the capital market". The project will start soon after getting the Cabinet approval.

Replying to a question by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge regarding connectivity between Gulbarga and Bengaluru, Gadkari said the Modi government has done a lot of work in Karnataka since 2014.

The minister also asked the Congress President to provide him with a list of work that needs to be done in Karnataka, and he will look into it.

Gadkari pointed out that there has been a problem with land acquisition and environment clearance in Karnataka.

While asking questions, Kharge also said that he has heard that even files related to the allocation of numbers to national highways go to the Prime Minister's Office.

To this, the minister replied: "I want to inform Kharge Ji that files on the allocation of numbers do not go to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has appointed me and my department works as per the mandate given. There are no obstacles".

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also made a special request to Gadkari.

"It is my great fortune that I was born in Tithana village of Haryana and I did my schooling there too. It is a request that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari should consider that the area should be connected with a national highway. It will benefit the people travelling to Delhi greatly," Dhankhar said.

Gadkari responded in affirmative to the request.