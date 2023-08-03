Govt postpones selections by Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board

Dehradun, Aug 3 (PTI) Recruitments being made by the Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board were postponed on Thursday following complaints of irregularities, according to an official statement.

The postponement follows the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who had received complaints about the manner in which the selections were being made by the board, the statement issued here said.

On Thursday, a delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had met Dhami expressing suspicion of irregularities in the recruitments being made by the board for the ayurvedic and the homeopathic services.

The delegation demanded a thorough investigation of the selection process of the board.

The chief minister ordered immediate postponement of the selections being made by the board and a thorough investigation of the process followed by it in recruitments. PTI ALM ALM ANB ANB