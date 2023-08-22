Govt 'prepared' for Assembly session: Haryana Minister Kanwar Pal

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Haryana Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said the government is prepared for the coming Assembly session, during which the recent communal clashes and the floods are expected to be raised by the opposition Congress.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, on Thursday, accused the Haryana government of "running away" from a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence.

Hooda also said that in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, which begins on August 25, his party will bring an adjournment motion on the law and order and flood issues.

Asked about the Congress' announcement to raise the Nuh, floods, law and order, unemployment and other issues in the Assembly, the minister said, "Before the start of any session, they always say they will corner the government. Every time they raise various issues and we give our reply. This time too, be it Mewat, flood or any other issue, we will give our reply".

"We are prepared to reply to all other issues they raise," the education and parliamentary affairs minister told reporters here on the sidelines of a party meeting.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

The minister said Hooda, who has been a two-time chief minister, is yearning for power and seeking one more chance from the people.

"I think it is a mercy appeal which he is making to the public seeking one more chance," he said.

Kanwar Pal said the way the current BJP-led government is carrying out "equitable development" and generating jobs, the people will "definitely give their blessings to the BJP (in next year's elections)".

Asked about several farmers being stopped from heading towards Chandigarh for a protest to seek compensation for losses caused by floods, Kanwar Pal said there was no need for such a protest.

"I don't think there was a need for it. Haryana government had already made announcement (regarding compensation)," he said.

Still, if there is any compensation (which is yet to be given), the government will credit it to the farmers' accounts, he added.

As far as loss of human lives due to floods is concerned, the chief minister has already given compensation to next of kin, he said.

"Our government cares about the interests of farmers. In comparison with previous governments, we have given eight times more compensation to the farmers. And we give the highest compensation amount (for crop damage) which is Rs 15,000 per acre," he said.

Around 100 farmers from Haryana were taken into custody on Tuesday when they were heading towards Chandigarh for a protest to seek compensation for losses caused by floods, police said. PTI SUN RHL