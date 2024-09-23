Govt preparing youth to build progressive India of tomorrow: Bhupender Yadav

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) By focusing on quality education, skill development, job creation, and nurturing entrepreneurial ambitions, the government is preparing the youth of today to build the progressive India of tomorrow, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said here on Monday.

Addressing students at the “Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat” event at an educational institute in Mumbai, Yadav spoke about youth power and its importance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, an official release said.

“As we work towards environmental sustainability and climate resilience, Yuva Shakti must lead the charge in fostering a greener and more sustainable future,” Yadav said.

The goal of the government is to convert youthful energy into a powerful force that lights up India's sustainable future, he said.

Highlighting the government's vision for Net Zero emissions by 2070, the minister spoke of measures that reduce carbon footprints and promote a better environment.

He urged citizens to refrain from single-use plastics and adopt a mindset of responsible consumption and self-discipline. He encouraged the youth to remain dedicated to sustainable practices, as their involvement is vital for India's development.

During the event the minister took part in a tree plantation ceremony under the initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. PTI VT VT