'Punishment for speaking truth': Congress flays ED action against Gujarat Samachar

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday flayed the Enforcement Directorate's action against the Gujarat Samachar founder, saying anyone raising their voice against the government or not compromising with the BJP will have to go to jail.

Bahubali Shah, one of the owners of the leading Gujarati newspaper Gujarat Samachar, was detained by the ED following a raid on their premises.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the government is putting pressure on independent media which is fatal for democracy.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent interview in which he had said, 'Criticism is the soul of Democracy', Kharge said by getting the founder of Gujarat Samachar arrested by ED, "Modi ji has proved that arresting critics is the first sign of a scared dictator".

मोदी जी ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था — “Criticism is the soul of Democracy”



— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 16, 2025

"Whoever raises voice against this government, and who does not compromise with BJP, will have to go to jail. The government putting pressure on independent media and using it to its own advantage is fatal for democracy," Kharge charged.

Congress' head of media department Pawan Khera said, "Late last night the ED arrested Bahubali Bhai Shah of Gujarat Samachar. The 93-year-old newspaper has been a bold anti-establishment voice. This is the fate of those who have the guts to openly say that The emperor is naked."

— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 16, 2025

This is the fate of those who have the guts to openly say that The emperor is naked. — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 16, 2025

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh also said in a post on X, "We admire the Guts “Gujarat Samachaar” have always shown over the years. At least there are some people left in Media who have the courage to stand up and do impartial reporting."

— Digvijaya Singh (@digvijaya_28) May 16, 2025

I am sure it is just “Witch Hunting” to harass the owners, ultimately they would come out Clean.… https://t.co/Lqe7KsY8eF — Digvijaya Singh (@digvijaya_28) May 16, 2025

"I am sure it is just 'witch hunting' to harass the owners, ultimately they would come out Clean. We all stand by them," he also said.

Criticising the government's action, Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil charged, "In the Modi government, severe punishment is given for writing and speaking the truth - the latest case is from Gujarat."

— Shaktisinh Gohil MP (@shaktisinhgohil) May 15, 2025

Leading Gujarati newspaper Gujarat Samchar has always stood up against power, who so ever it be. However, showing mirror to BJP Government and PM Modi in the recent India - Pakistan fallout has ensured… pic.twitter.com/09gfFouuWc — Shaktisinh Gohil MP (@shaktisinhgohil) May 15, 2025

He said ED raids were conducted on Gujarat Samachar and GSTV.

"Bahubalibhai Shah, 73-year-old director of 'Gujarat Samachar' has been arrested. His only crime was that he was continuously asking questions to the government and fixing their responsibility. But...The BJP government is not used to answers and accountability, so by sending ED, they trampled the rights of the fourth pillar of democracy," he said.

Before this, the X handle of 'Gujarat Samachar' was also blocked in India, Gohil said.

"This dictatorial and arbitrary attitude of the Modi government is extremely dangerous for the country, against which we all have to raise our voice unitedly," the Gujarat Congress leader charged in his post.

Bahubali Shah is one of the directors of Lok Prakashan Limited, which owns the Gujarat Samachar. His elder brother, Shreyansh Shah, is the managing editor of the daily.