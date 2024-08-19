Govt primary school headmaster suspended for making children carry bricks in UP

Ballia (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) The headmaster of a government primary school here has been suspended after a purported video of him making children carry bricks went viral on social media.

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Kumar Singh said on Monday that a video of the primary school, Bisauli, was uploaded on social media on August 12, in which the students of the school were apparently being made to clean the school premises and carry bricks.

The officer said that after the video went viral, the matter was taken cognisance of and was investigated by the block education officer, Revati.

The BSA said the findings indicate gross negligence in discharging duties and responsibilities, which is completely against the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1999.

He said that headmaster Mahesh Yadav has been suspended with immediate effect and disciplinary action is being taken against him.