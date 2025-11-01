Govt primary school reopens after 25 years in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) In a significant development, the long-closed building of the government primary school, Kewal, has been made functional after it was shut in 2000 due to a land dispute, an official said on Saturday.

The building was locked by the landowner, and the school was functioning in a rented building with limited space.

Taking a serious note of the issue, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma directed Chief Education Officer Mohammad Hafeez to visit the site and resolve the long-pending dispute on priority.

Acting promptly on the directions, the CEO visited the location, held consultations with the stakeholders and resolved the matter amicably, the official said.

After the matter was resolved, the official said the students were shifted back to the school premises, and the three-room building has now been made fully operational.

The reopening of the school has brought immense relief and joy to the local community, who expressed deep appreciation for the proactive efforts of the district administration in ensuring that the children of Kewal regain access to education close to their homes, the official said. PTI TAS HIG