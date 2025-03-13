Govt prioritising promotion of tourism in Srinagar: CM Omar

Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that Jammu and Kashmir received more than 2.35 crore tourists in 2024 as against 2.11 crore the previous year with the government prioritizing the promotion of religious and tourism places in Srinagar.

Abdullah, who also holds tourism portfolio, was responding to a question from National Conference member Ali Mohammad Sagar during the budget session of the assembly.

"The tourist arrivals in J&K have seen a significant increase in the last two years. In 2023, J&K recorded 2,11,80,011 tourist visits, and in 2024, the number increased to 2,35,90,081," he informed the House.

In 2022, a total of 1,88,84,317 tourists had visited the Union Territory, according to official data.

Abdullah said that his government is focusing on promoting religious and tourism places in Srinagar to enhance tourism.

“Places like Dal Lake, Nishat Garden, Shalimar Garden, Chashmashahi, Pari Mahal, shrines, temples, gurdwaras, and other landmarks define the uniqueness of Srinagar. We are committed to promoting these destinations,” the chief minister said.

Emphasizing that tourism is a key pillar of J&K’s economy, he said the sector provides direct and indirect livelihood opportunities, including for hotel staff, tour operators, taxi drivers, souvenir vendors, and local youth.

He further informed the House that efforts are underway to promote various forms of tourism, including adventure tourism, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism, golf tourism, eco-tourism, pilgrimage tourism, and cultural and heritage tourism.

“This diversification aims to attract a wider range of visitors to Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Abdullah highlighted that the government is actively promoting J&K’s top tourist destinations through advertising campaigns on national and international platforms.

The tourism department is focusing on developing off-beat destinations to expand tourism beyond traditional spots, he added.

“We are working on developing lesser-explored destinations like Gurez, Keran, Bungus, Tosamaidan, Aharbal, Doodhpathri, Machail, Bhaderwah, Sukrala Mata, and Pancheri to attract more tourists,” he said.

The chief minister also provided an update on infrastructure-related projects undertaken by the tourism department over the last three years.

In 2022-23, 984 projects were initiated and 549 completed; in 2023-24, 1,191 projects were undertaken and 516 completed; and in 2024-25 (till date), 1,914 projects have been started and 1,057 completed, he added.

"Our focus remains on strengthening tourism infrastructure, enhancing visitor experience, and ensuring sustained growth in the sector," Abdullah said.