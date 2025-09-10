Govt prioritising safe return of Maharashtra tourists stranded in violence-hit Nepal: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is making all-out efforts to ensure the safe return of tourists from the state stranded in the violence-ravaged Nepal, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday.

The state government is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi to provide necessary assistance to the stranded travellers and ensure their safe return, Pawar said in a statement.

"Our top priority is to bring every tourist from Maharashtra back home safely and to reassure their families. There is no need for anyone to panic," he affirmed.

According to preliminary information, around 100 tourists from Thane, Pune, Mumbai, Latur and Kolhapur districts are currently stranded in Nepal. A group of tourists from Beed district reportedly left the Himalayan nation by road in private vehicles and has reached Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The largest group of stranded tourists is from Murbad in Thane district, Pawar said, adding all travellers from Maharashtra in Nepal are safe and are being contacted directly by the state government for assistance.

Nepal descended into chaos after deadly anti-government demonstrations rocked capital Kathmandu and other cities of the Himalayan nation this week, forcing Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday. PTI MR RSY