Govt project contractor commits suicide in Nagpur due to mounting debts, unpaid bills

Nagpur, Sep 1 (PTI) A 61-year-old government project contractor allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur city, driven by mounting debts and unpaid bills, police said on Monday.

P V Verma, director of Shri Sai Associates, was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Raj Nagar on Monday morning, they said.

Officials of the Sadar police station, where an accidental death case was registered, informed that Verma was executing major projects awarded by the Public Works Department (PWD) in Wardha, Chandrapur and Nagpur districts in eastern Maharashtra.

Initial investigation revealed the contractor had slipped into depression due to mounting debts and unpaid bills by the PWD running into crores of rupees, said the officials.

Financial stress and unpaid bills led him to take the extreme step, they said. PTI COR RSY