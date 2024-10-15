Govt proposes amendments to disability rules to boost accessibility in insurance sector

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017, aimed at improving accessibility in the insurance sector.

The proposed amendments were outlined in Gazette notification and are open for public feedback for a period of 30 days from the date of publication on October 7.

The draft, known as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Rules, 2024, seeks to introduce new standards for accessibility in insurance services.

The changes would specifically incorporate "Accessibility Standards and Guidelines for infrastructure and services in the Insurance Sector," as defined by the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Financial Services.

These guidelines, issued on August 20, 2024, are intended to ensure that insurance infrastructure and services are fully accessible to individuals with disabilities.

In the notification, the ministry called for objections and suggestions from stakeholders, urging those impacted by the proposed changes to submit their feedback.

The input received within the 30-day period will be considered by the government before finalizing the rules, the notification said.

This amendment is being pursued under the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which empowers the central government to establish rules aimed at enhancing the welfare and rights of persons with disabilities.