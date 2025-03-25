Govt proposes to hold investors' meet to attract industrialists: Puducherry CM

Puducherry, Mar 25 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy told the territorial Assembly on Tuesday that the government was planning to hold an investors' meet to attract industrialists to set up units in the Union Territory.

Replying to a question raised by nominated member R B Ashok Babu, Rangasamy said that Puducherry's administrative setup prevents decisions taken by the elected government from being implemented as quickly as in other states.

"We have to overcome several hiccups and hurdles. In fully-fledged states like Tamil Nadu, government decisions are implemented swiftly," he said.

Rangasamy also remarked that the development seen in neighbouring regions of Tamil Nadu was remarkable.

"In Puducherry, with our distinct administrative setup, we have to surmount several challenges. This is why we insist that Puducherry should be granted statehood," he added.

Later, during zero hour, ruling AINRC legislator Chandira Priyanga urged the government to establish more women's police stations.

She emphasised that women make up a significant portion of Puducherry's population and expressed concern over the lack of "adequate infrastructure to address complaints from women." There was no response from the government, as replies are not typically given during zero hour to representations made by members.