Govt ready for constructive discussion on issues: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government was ready for a constructive discussion on issues related to people and the state's development during the monsoon session of the legislative assembly.

Talking to reporters before the beginning of the session, Adityanath sought the opposition's support for the smooth functioning of the House.

"I hope opposition members will raise constructive issues in the House and draw the government's attention to issues related to people and the state's development. The government is committed to resolving their issues," he said.

"The House should become a platform for such discussions and the government will reply. I appeal to all the members to contribute constructively to the session. The government is ready for a constructive discussion in the House," he added.

The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will conclude on August 2.

Adityanath congratulated Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey on being appointed Leader of the Opposition in the House. He presented him with a bouquet and extended his best wishes to him.

The chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed committee room at the Vidhan Bhavan before the session began.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Legislative Council Chairman Manvendra Singh, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and opposition leaders were present at the ceremony. PTI ABN RHL