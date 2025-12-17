Govt ready for discussion on every issue: CM ahead of Haryana Assembly's Winter Session from Dec 18

Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) As Haryana Assembly's winter session begins here on Thursday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the government is ready for discussion on every issue and every point.

Replying to a question, he said during the time of the previous Congress governments they used to convene fewer sessions of the Assembly, but this practice was changed by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Haryana government is ready for discussion on every issue and every point, Saini said here after the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the House.

He urged the opposition to engage in meaningful discussion and raise issues related to public interest.

Saini told reporters that when the government makes a valid point, the opposition walks out.

They should also listen to what is being said, Saini said, adding that even in the previous session, the opposition wasted one day forcing repeated adjournments, due to which even the questions of MLAs could not be completed.

Therefore, the opposition is again urged to discuss issues in the interest of the public, he said.

On Congress alleging misuse of investigative agencies by the BJP-led Centre, Saini said the opposition party is creating imaginary issues and confusion by taking shelter in falsehood.

Meanwhile, the Congress has said it will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP government during the Winter Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had on Tuesday alleged that the BJP formed the government in Haryana by "stealing votes".

"To achieve this, they resorted to tactics such as offering illegal inducements before the elections and creating multiple votes for a single person. Therefore, a no-confidence motion will be brought against the government, and its misdeeds will be exposed in the House," he had claimed.

The Congress has said it will raise issues including rising pollution, the paddy 'scam', MGNREGA, increasing drug abuse, corruption, education and health. PTI SUN NB NB