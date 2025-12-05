Govt recently reviewed functioning, performance of all 16 DPSUs: Minister to LS

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The government has recently reviewed the functioning and performance of all the 16 defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) with respect to their turnover, profit, efforts for indigenisation and plan for research and development to achieve "Aatmanirbharta" in defence manufacturing, Parliament was told on Friday.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth was also asked in the Lok Sabha whether the government has "proposed any action plan" based on the findings of the review to strengthen the overall performance of the DPSUs.

"The government, as part of regular review, has recently reviewed the functioning and performance of all the sixteen Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) on 10.11.2025. The aim and objective of the meeting was to review the performance of DPSUs with respect to their turnover, profit, efforts for indigenisation and plan for research and development (R&D) including exports and to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence manufacturing," the minister said in a written reply.

The government has "strong and explicit" resolve to develop indigenous military hardware through extensive research and development under the broader "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative, he added.

Seth said "there is no budgetary outlay for DPSUs for R&D purpose, but DPSUs spend from their earnings on R&D activities as per need and potential market".