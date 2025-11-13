Govt reconstitutes panel for allotment of residential quarters under dairy dept in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday reconstituted a four-member committee for allotment of residential quarters under the Dairy Development Department at Worli and Aarey Colony in Mumbai.

With this, the government replaced the panel headed by a secretary-rank officer with the one led by a commissioner.

A government resolution (GR) issued to this effect dissolved the existing committee formed on June 2, 2022, and headed by the Secretary (Animal Husbandry).

To streamline the allotment process, a new four-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Commissioner of the Dairy Development Department, the official statement said.

The reconstituted panel also comprises General Manager of Brihanmumbai Milk Scheme, Worli; Chief Executive Officer of Aarey Colony in Goregaon; and Deputy Commissioner (Administration) of Commissioner of Dairy Development Office in Worli as its Member Secretary.

The committee has been mandated to follow specific guidelines while allotting quarters, including verification of whether applicants are eligible government employees, confirmation that applicants don't own residential properties through self-declaration, and recovery of rent and penalties if false information is provided.

The panel will also ensure compliance with the General Administration Department's GR dated January 7, 2021, regarding government accommodation.

The commissioner has been directed to submit monthly reports to the government detailing committee meetings, vacant quarters, applications received, eligible applicants and allotments made. PTI MR NP