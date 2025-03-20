Govt releases Rs 13 cr for honorarium to Christian pastors in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, March 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Law and Minority Welfare Minister ND Farooq on Thursday said the TDP-led government has released Rs 13 crore for the payment of honorariums to Christian pastors.

A total of 8,427 pastors in the state will receive Rs 5,000 each as an honorarium, with the funds already disbursed for payments starting from May 2024.

"The process of disbursing six months honorarium to Imams and Muezzins was completed last month, with Rs 45 crore already paid," the minister said in an official press release.

Farooq further said the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh remains committed to the welfare of minorities and criticised the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration for allegedly neglecting their needs.

He said the state government is implementing planned measures to fulfil its promises to minorities. PTI COR STH ROH