Govt releases Rs 5.40 lakh for pension to kin of 9 martyrs of Maharashtra-Karnataka border agitation

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has released a total of Rs 5.40 lakh as pension and other financial benefits to be provided to the families of nine martyrs of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border agitation for the first three months of this calendar year.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday, the funds will be distributed among the beneficiary families across three districts - Mumbai City (three beneficiaries), Kolhapur (five), and Ratnagiri (one).

The state government had approved a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 per beneficiary, annual travel allowance of Rs 500, and contingency assistance of Rs 5,000 annually to the families of nine martyrs who lost their lives during the Maharashtra-Karnataka border movement.

For the financial year 2025-26, a total budgetary provision of Rs 22.10 lakh has been sanctioned under the "Social Security and Welfare" scheme for pension to families of martyrs from the border agitation.

Earlier, the government had already disbursed Rs 16.39 lakh covering the period from April to December 2025. The latest allocation of Rs 5.40 lakh will cover the remaining three months of the current fiscal year.

The GR directs the district collectors of Mumbai City, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri to ensure the funds are spent within the prescribed limits and separate accounts are maintained, reconciling expenditure records with the Accountant General's office monthly.

The collectors have been instructed to credit the amounts through BEAMS (Budget Estimation, Allocation & Monitoring System), and submit certification by the 10th of each month to the government's designated email.

The people who died in the agitation, including those from Marathi-speaking areas on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, were given status of martyrs. PTI MR NP