Govt removes SP after BJP ally Tipra Motha's youth wing locked DM's office in Tripura's Gomati

Agartala, Jun 4 (PTI) The Tripura government on Wednesday removed the superintendent of police and an additional SP of Gomati district, and asked them to report to the police headquarters immediately, according to official notifications.

The move came two days after a large number of supporters of Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), the youth wing of the ruling BJP' ally Tipra Motha, entered the Gomati district magistrate's office and locked its gate.

They were demanding that the government take action against the DM, Tarit Kanti Chakma, for allegedly disrespecting Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the supremo of Tipra Motha.

A controversy erupted after Chakma declined to meet Debbarma on the night of May 25.

The YTF on Tuesday threatened to go for a “Covid-like lockdown” in Tripura, if the government fails to take action against the district magistrate of Gomati within a week.

The government, in a notification, gave SP of Sepahijala district Bijoy Debbarma additional charge of Gomati district.

In another notification, Additional SP of Gomati district Souvik De has also been withdrawn and attached to the police headquarters. PTI PS NN