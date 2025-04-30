Govt revamps NSAB, appoints 6 new members

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The government has revamped the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) by appointing six new members and tasking former R&AW and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) chief Alok Joshi to helm it as the chairman.

The NSAB is a 15-member advisory body that provides inputs to the National Security Council Secretariat.

The new members of the NSAB are former Western Air Commander Air Marshal PM Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lt Gen A K Singh and Rear Admiral (retd) Monty Khanna, people familiar with the matter said.

Joshi has been appointed as the NSAB chairman, they said.

Former diplomat B Venkatesh Varma, who served as India's ambassador to Russia, has also been appointed as a new member.

Retired IPS officers Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh have also been made members of the NSAB, the people cited above said.

The revamping of the NSAB came amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack. PTI MPB ZMN