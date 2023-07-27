Govt reveals what PM Modi is doing on Manipur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certainly not sleeping over Manipur. Rather, he is monitoring the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah, who is briefing him thrice daily, as some top editors were briefed by top officials on Thursday.

Dispelling impression that is sought to be created by the Opposition because of the stalemate in Parliament, the officials disclosed that the mobile used for videographing of the horrific incident of the parading of two Kuki women on May 4 has been seized.

The videographer who shot and circulated it on the social media is under detention.

Also, the CBI is being asked to investigate the incident that has terribly shaken the nation.

It has been decided that the trial of the accused will be sought to held outside Manipur, most likely in Assam.

An affidavit on the latest situation will be filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court on Friday, the officials said.

A crackdown has also been ordered to completely stop the opium trade in Manipur, which is being blamed as one of the reasons for the violence.

Clashes broke out between the Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur when the state High Court asked the government to grant the status of Scheduled Tribe to the Meities.

Also, the Centre has directed speeding up immediate fencing work on the 400km-long Manipur-Myanmar border, of which only 10 km had been done so far -- to check the drug trade.