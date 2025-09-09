Govt reviews preparatory arrangements for 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Centre on Monday reviewed the preparatory arrangements for the "Swachhata Hi Seva" (SHS) 2025 campaign, which will be held from September 17 to October 2 with the theme of "Swachhotsav".

According to an official statement, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, jointly convened the meeting, co-chaired by HUA Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil.

Emphasising that "Swachhata" (cleanliness) is a year-round commitment, Khattar urged villages, cities and peri-urban areas to keep their surroundings clean and beautiful.

Calling cleanliness a "shared dharma", he stressed the need for a visible change through joint campaigns and urged the states to achieve 100 per cent clearance of legacy dumpsites. PTI BUN RC