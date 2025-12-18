Govt revived many pre-independence airstrips into operational airports: Minister in LS

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The central government has revived and turned many pre-independence airstrips into operational airports which are being used by the airlines under the Udan scheme, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu also said that the scheme, which aims to democratise aviation by making flying accessible and affordable for all, has already been extended by 10 more years.

"There were 74 operational airports in 2014 which has now been increased to over 160. The government has revived and turned many pre-independence airstrips into operational airports in which airlines are flying planes under the Udan scheme," he said during Question Hour.

Replying to a supplementary question, the minister said for construction of a greenfield airport, land has to be provided by the state government. If Tamil Nadu government sends a proposal for a greenfield airport in the state, the Civil Aviation Ministry can carry out a feasibility study, he told DMK member T R Baalu, while responding to his question.

Naidu said all major airlines are eligible for participating in the Udan scheme and all of them are taking part in it. He said in the Northeast, several small airlines and helicopter operators are operating under the Udan scheme.