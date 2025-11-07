Govt-run swimming pool in Bhopal turns all-weather

Bhopal, Nov 7 (PTI) A government-run swimming pool in Bhopal will turn all-weather on Saturday after being fitted with a heating system and other equipment, an official has said.

The 25-metre facility at Prakash Swimming Complex will maintain the water temperature at 26 degrees Celsius, he said on Friday. The complex also has a 50-metre pool without a heating system.

It will be the first such government-run pool in Madhya Pradesh, said Hemant Jhariya, manager of the 50-year-old swimming pool complex, which comes under the Public Works Department.

Madhya Pradesh Swimming Association vice-president and Bhopal Swimming Pool Association secretary Ramkumar Khilrani said, “In winter, players usually stop practising from November in Bhopal, which affects their performance. The all-weather pool will come as a boon for them,” he said. Bhopal has two private all-weather pools, he said.

Nirmal Bais, a long-time member, said it will be a wonderful experience to use the facility with a heating system. PTI LAL NR