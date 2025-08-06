Govt sanctions 700 additional CISF personnel to guard Kartavya Bhavan

New Delhi: The government has sanctioned a fresh manpower of more than 700 personnel to the CISF for providing a security cover to the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) whose first building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Official sources told PTI that all 10 CCS buildings will be guarded by the central government building security (CGBS) unit of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The CISF wing secures all the existing central government ministries and departments in the national capital.

The MHA recently sanctioned a total of 735 more personnel to the CGBS unit so that it can guard the CCS buildings numbered 1, 2 and 3, the sources said.

More manpower is expected to be sanctioned to the unit as and when more CCS buildings are commissioned, they said.

The new manpower will enhance the strength of the CGBS unit to almost 5,000 personnel. The unit has also been sanctioned about 200 more personnel to guard the National Investigation Agency (NIA) extension office located in Talkatora Stadium and the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Chanakyapuri, the sources said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan, the first of the 10 upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings which will house offices of all ministries.

The ambitious project is aimed to bring central government ministries and departments under one roof for efficiency.

Kartavya Bhavan-03 houses the MHA, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas ministries, and the Principal Scientific Adviser's office.

CCS buildings numbered 1 and 2 are scheduled to be completed by next month, while construction work on CCS 10 will be finished by April next year. The project of CCS buildings 6 and 7 will be completed by October 2026.

The CISF is tasked to secure critical buildings and infrastructure in the government and private domain apart from airports and nuclear power and space sector installations.