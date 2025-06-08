Govt sanctions Rs 2.7 cr for immediate aid to people hit by unseasonal rains in Palghar

Palghar, Jun 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra government as approved Rs 2.7 crore for immediate assistance to people who suffered damages due to unseasonal rains in Palghar district in the last two months, officials said on Sunday.

The unseasonal weather events during April 4-6, May 6-7 and 23-25 resulted in widespread damage across the region.

"A total of 38 houses were completely destroyed, while 3,852 homes suffered partial damage. Additionally, 10 huts and six cowsheds were damaged due to high winds and heavy rainfall," the district administration said in a release.

In view of the extensive damage caused to houses, agriculture, fruit cultivation, fish products and livestock in Palghar during the unseasonal rains, district Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik raised the issue during a recent cabinet meeting and secured a sanction of Rs 2.70 crore for immediate relief efforts, it said.

The approved amount was being disbursed to the affected families on a priority basis, the release said.

"Many families were left homeless in the aftermath of the unseasonal rains and storms. This assistance will offer essential support for their rehabilitation," Palghar Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar said. PTI COR GK