Govt sanctions Rs 5 crore for Maharashtra Bhavan facility in London

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) The state government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for setting up Maharashtra Bhavan in London, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the Marathi community settled in the UK, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Tuesday.

The Bhavan will come up on a property to be purchased from the Church of England.

The funds have been allocated to Maharashtra Mandal in London, one of the oldest overseas Marathi organisations, for this purpose, as per a statement issued by Pawar's office.

Founded in 1932 by Dr. N.C. Kelkar, personal secretary to Mahatma Gandhi, Maharashtra Mandal has been a cultural hub for nearly 93 years, bringing together over one lakh Marathi-speaking people in and around London through festivals, social events, and community programmes.

Until now, the organisation has been operating from rented premises, with the diaspora consistently demanding a permanent facility of its own.

Approximately one lakh Marathi-speaking people are currently residing in London and neighbouring areas.

Pawar said Maharashtra Bhavan will not only serve as a cultural and social centre for the Marathi diaspora but will also strengthen bilateral ties between Maharashtra and the UK.

The facility is expected to host language classes, workshops, international conferences, and promote Marathi literature, dance, music, and festivals on a global platform.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had cleared the proposal following a meeting held last week between Mandal representatives and Pawar in Pune. PTI MR NSK