Govt says 31 grievances for seeking pay parity with junior employees pending with KVS

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) At least 31 grievances for seeking pay parity with junior employees are pending with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

"As per information received from KVS, as on date, 31 grievances for seeking pay parity with junior employees are pending. No case for sanction of child care leave and extended joining time is pending.

"During last five years -- from 2018-19 to 2022-23 -- 79 grievances for pay parity with junior employees were addressed, child care leaves were sanctioned in 1,998 cases and extension in joining time was allowed in 244 cases based on justification provided and administrative exigencies at that time," Devi said.

The KVS has a grievance redressal mechanism for redressing the grievances such as pay parity with junior employees, sanctioning of child care leave and extended joining time of its employees.

"Deputy Commissioners of concerned Regional Offices are the appointing and competent authority to decide the matter of pay parity with junior employees. The KVS has taken utmost care for timely disposal of the grievances as per relevant rules," she added. PTI GJS AQS