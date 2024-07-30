Govt says no proposal to set up separate regulatory body for veterinary medicines

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) There is no proposal to set up a separate regulatory body for veterinary medicines, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, Nadda said drugs, including veterinary drugs, are regulated under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules made thereunder.

License for manufacture, sale and distribution of drugs is granted by the respective State Licensing Authorities appointed by the respective state government, while the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is responsible for regulation of import of veterinary drugs and approval of New drugs.

"The CDSCO has no such proposal to set up a separate regulatory body for veterinary medicines," he said.