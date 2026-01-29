Govt says PRAGATI platform effective in resolving major bottlenecks in key infrastructure projects

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The PRAGATI platform has been effective in resolving major bottlenecks in infrastructure projects, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) is the government of India’s flagship platform for fast-tracking projects, schemes, and grievance redressal through direct, real-time review by the prime minister, in partnership with states and Union ministries.

Replying to a question on the effectiveness of the platform in resolving bottlenecks in key projects, including airports, metros and railways, the minister replied in the affirmative.

“All stakeholders from state governments and Union territories participate in PRAGATI reviews. The projects/schemes/programmes and public grievances pertaining to various sectors are reviewed under the platform," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Singh said the timeline for any project is determined by the implementing ministry/department.

He was responding to a question seeking details of "fixed timelines and accountability mechanisms for ministries, state governments and implementing agencies for projects reviewed under PRAGATI".

Union Minister Singh also replied in the affirmative to another query seeking information as to "monitoring of projects through PRAGATI has led to improved project completion and better control over delays and cost overruns".

The platform, launched in 2015 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reshaped how India tracks and drives major infrastructure projects and key social programmes.