Govt school in Telangana's Khammam district operates with single student, teacher

Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) A government school in a village in Khammam district of Telangana is functioning with just one student and a teacher this academic year due to lack of enrolment.

Advertisment

The lone student, a girl studying in class four, attends the upper primary school in Wyra mandal in the district to ensure that her education continues without disruption, a district education official told PTI on Wednesday.

While the school had a healthy number of students, enrolment has steadily declined over the years.

According to the official, the primary reasons for this are the growing preference for private and English medium schools, as well as parents opting to enroll their children in state-run social welfare residential schools after class 4.

Advertisment

Currently, the school is being managed by a single teacher, as staff allocation follows the prescribed pupil-to-teacher ratio.

Efforts are underway to encourage parents to enroll their children for the upcoming academic year.

Officials are optimistic about admitting at least 25 students. "In fact, we have highly qualified teachers," the official said.

Advertisment

To attract more students, the school has introduced an innovative programme titled 'we can learn', which focuses on enhancing English and communication skills. This initiative is being actively promoted to boost admissions.

Additionally, teachers are being trained to improve their skills. "We are expecting positive outcomes (in terms of admissions)," the official added. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH